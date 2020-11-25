Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Explained In Walkaround Video

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta gets a redesigned front fascia and new features on the inside while no mechanical changes have been made

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the facelifted Innova Crysta in the domestic market yesterday. It is the first major update for the highly popular premium MPV since its debut in 2016. The Japanese manufacturer has sold more than 8,80,000 units of the Innova over the last fifteen years. The first generation Innova debuted back in 2005 and it was responsible for 5,80,000 unit sales.

The second-gen Innova Crysta has been responsible for three lakh units amongst the cumulative total. The Innova Crysta facelift comes as part of extending the lifecycle of the existing generation. The cosmetic revisions were mainly concentrated on the front fascia and our complete walkaround video gives you all the details of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta and it can be seen below.

Priced from Rs. 16.26 lakh for the entry-level variant, it goes all the up to Rs. 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom pan India except Kerala) for the range-topping model. On the outside, it gains a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome embellishment, sleeker headlamps, sharper front bumper with new housing for the sportier fog lamps and a set of newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels.

It retains the signature silhouette of the pre-facelifted model and the rear end remains largely unchanged as well. Some of the key safety features in the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift are seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist alongside front clearance sonar with MID display for easier parking in tight spaces.

The option of new Camel Tan upholstery is available in the ZX grade and the other two variants the premium MPV is sold are GX and VX. The cabin comes with a larger Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity while real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, etc are optional accessories.

Toyota has also presented a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour scheme with the facelifted Innova Crysta. With no mechanical changes, the MPV can be bought with either a 2.7-litre petrol or a 2.4-litre diesel engine.