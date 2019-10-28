Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Due Next Year – 5 Things To Expect

Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to get an updated avatar next year and here are the top five things we can expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Innova Crysta as ita top-selling model for several years and it lived up to the expectations of its predecessor. While becoming more premium in its generation switch, the loyal customer base of Toyota did help in garnering new buyers in its favour. With the competition steadily increasing mainly from the mid-size SUVs, it is time for Toyota to step up the plate. The brand appears to be doing just that as the facelifted version of the MPV could be on the cards for next year and here are the five things we can expect out of it:

1. BS6 Engine

The existing 2.7-litre petrol, 2.4-litre diesel and 2.8-litre diesel engines will more likely gain BSVI updates as the stringent emission regulations are coming into effect from April 2020. Thus, the engine updates are believed to be accompanied by a facelift in the early parts of next year.

2. 2.8L AT in VX Trim

The Japanese auto major could rejig the lineup in favour of what the customer expectations are. Therefore, the automatic transmission currently available in the entry-level GX and top-spec ZX could see an expansion into the VX grade of the 2.8-litre diesel model.

3. Apple Carplay/Android Auto

The interior will reportedly get subtle changes to enhance the premium appeal of the vehicle. The updated infotainment system will more likely be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity alongside other inclusion of technology-based features.

4. New Front Face

The major update will likely be on the cosmetic side as the front fascia is expected to get restyled grille section, headlamps and bumper along with newly designed alloy wheels and subtle changes to the rear while retaining the overall silhouette.

5. Wireless charging

With the mid-size SUVs getting more advanced on the technology front, the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to features like wireless charging on the high-spec variants. Additionally, new driver-assistive and safety equipment cannot be ruled out of the equation.

Render Image Source: IAB