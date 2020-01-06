Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8L AT Discontinued, 2.4L AT Launched In India

The BSVI 2.4-litre diesel engine in the Toyota Innova Crysta has expanded into offering automatic transmission in place of the 2.8-litre unit

Toyota has introduced the BSVI version of its highly popular Innova Crysta in the Indian market today, well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. The Japanese auto major has presented the BSVI upgrades in the 2.4-litre 2GD-FTV four-cylinder diesel and the 2.7-litre petrol engines as the bigger 2.8-litre diesel engine has been discontinued.

The Innova Crysta used to be sold with 2.8-litre automatic transmission and it helped in expanding the range. To not endure a disadvantage, the automatic transmission now features on the 2.4-litre GD series unit instead with a six-speed AT. The 2.7-litre petrol continues to kick out 164 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm in its BSVI avatar.

The engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with 11.25 kmpl and 10.75 kmpl claimed mileage. The 2.4-litre turbocharged VGT diesel delivers 143 bhp at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm torque at 1,400 rpm. It is ARAI-certified to return 15.1 kmpl fuel economy. The 2.4 GX 7S AT variant is priced at Rs. 18.17 lakh while the 2.4 GX 8S AT costs Rs. 18.22 lakh.

It goes up to Rs. 23.02 lakh for 2.4 ZX 7S AT and Rs. 24.06 lakh for Touring Sport 2.4 ZX 7S AT (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi, introductory). Their price increase compared to the respective now-discontinued 2.8-litre AT trims stands at Rs. 51,000 for GX and Rs. 39,000 for ZX grades. Bookings for the BSVI compliant Innova Crysta are underway across showrooms present in the country.

The BSVI range of the premium MPV starts at Rs. 15.36 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The prices announced are for a limited period of time and for a limited number of customers according to the brand. The Innova nameplate has been on sale over the last 15 years and close to 9 lakh units have been sold.

The second-gen Innova Crysta managed close to 2.70 lakh unit sales and registered about 40 per cent share in its segment. Deliveries of the BSVI Toyota Innova Crysta will commence from February 2020 onwards and is subjected to the availability of BSVI fuel. Technologies such as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) are offered as standard this time around.