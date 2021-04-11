Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition Unveiled With Design Updates

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition gets exterior and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular variant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the updated Innova Crysta late last year in India with minor cosmetic changes. It has been on sale in the Indonesian market for quite some time and to celebrate the brand’s 50th year of presence, the premium MPV has received a special edition there and its production is limited to just 50 examples.

Made available in two trims: 2.0L V Luxury AT and Venturer 2.4L AT the former’s production is restricted to 30 units with the remaining 20 for the latter and they are priced at IDR 404.5 million (Rs. 20.7 lakh approximately) and IDR 482.7 million (Rs. 24.72 lakh). Just as you could expect from a special edition, the Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition gets a slew of cosmetic and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the standard model.

On the outside, the limited edition gets a chrome embellished grille on the V Luxury trim while the Venturer gets a dark chrome treatment as opposed to the blackened front grille in the regular Innova. The 50th Anniversary badging is grafted on to the bootlid and it can also be found on the inside. The dashboard, centre console and other elements remain the same.

However, the seats have gained Noble Brown leather upholstery and the dashboard is accentuated in wooden trim while the JBL audio has been amplified. With no mechanical changes, the 2.0-lire V Luxury trim derives power from a 2.0-litre inline four-pot petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 137 bhp and 183 Nm of peak torque.

The Venturer is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel motor kicking out 147 bhp maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. As standard, a six-speed automatic transmission is offered. In India, the Toyota Innova Crysta is sold with a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164 bhp and 245 Nm while the latter develops 147 bhp and 360 Nm as in the Indonesian-spec model.

The features list comprises a touchscreen infotainment system with Smart Playcast, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, push button start/stop, optional connectivity features, front clearance sonar with MID display and so on.