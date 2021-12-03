Toyota India Registers Nearly 53% Sales Growth In November 2021

Last month (November 2021), Toyota’s sales figure stood at 13,003 units, which translates to an impressive YoY sales growth of 52.83 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled its last month’s sales figures in the Indian car market. The manufacturer sold a total of 13,003 vehicles in November 2021, which is an impressive 52.83 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis compared to 8,508 units sold in November 2020.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Toyota’s sales have gone up by a mere 4.53 per cent, with 12,440 vehicles sold in India in October 2021. Although the MoM sales increase isn’t much, it is great that Toyota has posted positive sales growth during the current market slump. As for Toyota’s market share, it has increased from 3.0 per cent in Nov 2020 to 5.3 per cent in Nov 2021.

The biggest chunk of Toyota’s sales is brought in by four models – Urban Cruiser, Glanza, Innova Crysta, and Fortuner (including Fortuner Legender). Regular readers would remember that the Urban Cruiser and Glanza are rebadged Maruti cars, based on Vitara Brezza and Baleno, respectively.

Toyota is expected to add more rebadged Maruti cars to its lineup. The manufacturer has discontinued the Yaris sedan in India, and the Belta (rebadged Ciaz) will likely be introduced in its place soon. The Rumion (rebadged Ertiga) is also speculated to go on sale in our market as an entry-level MPV in the brand’s range.

Toyota and Maruti are jointly developing a few new models for the Indian car market. One of these is a compact SUV, which will go on sale as the next-generation Vitara Brezza and next-generation Urban Cruiser. The new-gen versions are expected to get a stronger hybrid system for their 1.5L petrol engines than the current ones, with a lot more premium equipment as well.

The new-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza will arrive early next year, and the new-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser shouldn’t be too far behind. The two manufacturers are also developing a midsize MPV and a midsize SUV for India. Interestingly, a few other Toyota vehicles have been spied testing on the roads of our country, including the RAV4 HEV, Mirai FCEV, Yaris hatchback, and CH-R.