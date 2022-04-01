Toyota India Records Highest Monthly Sales In 5 Years In March 2022

Japanese car giant Toyota touched a wholesale figure of 17,131 units in India in March 2022, which is the highest for the brand in almost five years

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it dispatched a total of 17,131 vehicles in India in March 2022. This is the manufacturer’s highest sales figure in our market since July 2017. This is a 14.20 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with the manufacturer’s March 2021 sales figure standing at 15,001 units.

Also, the manufacturer has seen a 58.15 per cent YoY growth in FY 2021-22, achieving a sale figure of 123,770 units. For comparison, Toyota had registered a sales figure of 78,262 units in FY 2020-21. It is worth noting that the manufacturer has seen strong growth in sales ever since it launched rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in the Indian market.

Toyota currently has two rebadged Maruti cars in its lineup – Urban Cruiser and Glanza – which are based on Vitara Brezza and Baleno. Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza recently underwent a major facelift, featuring an updated design (exterior and interior) and a few additional features. Interestingly, the two hatchbacks now have plenty of visual differences as well between them! Toyota Urban Cruiser (and Maruti Vitara Brezza) are scheduled to undergo a generation change soon, likely in the coming months. We expect major changes to the exterior and interior design here too, along with plenty of new features. The 1.5L petrol engine is expected to get a more powerful hybrid system, and it will come mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Other than that, Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been driving the sales numbers up as well. Mr. Atul Sood, Associate VP- Sales and Strategic Marketing – TKM, had this to say: “We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends.”

He continued, “This is clearly reinforced with segment leading models like the Innova Crysta clocking almost 8000 units in just a single month. The Fortuner and the Legender too, both have faired phenomenally well and especially with the Legender having carved a niche for itself in such a short time. Both models put together, we have clocked close to 3000 units.”

Other Toyota cars on sale in India – Camry and Vellfire – are niche products, with low sales volumes. The Japanese car giant has launched the Hilux pickup truck as well in India, the deliveries of which are expected to commence soon. Bookings for it are also slated to reopen very soon.