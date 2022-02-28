Toyota India Begins Production Of Strong Hybrid Powertrains – Report

Toyota has started building 1.5L and 2.0L hybrid powertrains in India, which are expected to be used on its upcoming cars, along with forthcoming Maruti cars

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are currently co-developing a few new vehicles for the Indian market, one of which will be a midsize SUV, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. As per reports, this upcoming SUV will have a hybrid powertrain under its hood, which would help push the fuel economy numbers high.

Now, a new media report suggests that Toyota has begun manufacturing hybrid powertrains in India. Only a couple of engines are being produced per week, and most of these are just for testing and optimisation. Once the fine-tuning is done, their mass production will begin. Currently, a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain and a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain are being manufactured.

Also, the next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be powered by one of these electrified engines. The next-gen Innova is currently under development, and it’s already in the road-testing phase. We expect the new MPV to make its global debut in 2023, with its India launch following a little later.

As for the upcoming midsize SUV, it is expected to be unveiled in India later this year. It will go on sale under both brands – Maruti Suzuki and Toyota – with only minor differences between the two versions. In Maruti’s lineup, it will serve as a replacement for the ageing S-Cross. Along with the hybrid engine, this forthcoming SUV is expected to offer a lot of upmarket features and tech.

A few other Toyota and Maruti vehicles will likely utilise these hybrid powertrains as well, although we’re not sure which ones. The two manufacturers are working on the next-generation Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser as well, along with a new midsize MPV and a new compact SUV.

The report states that a brand-new 2.0-litre petrol engine is also in the making. We’re not sure which upcoming vehicle will utilise this engine, although it is likely to be used on an SUV or an MPV. We’re excited to find out what Toyota has in store for the Indian market, and we hope that there won’t be any more unprecedented delays now.