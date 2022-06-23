Toyota Hyryder To Likely Launch Ahead Of Maruti’s Creta Rival In India

Toyota Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine in mild hybrid and strong hybrid guises; to have a feature-rich cabin

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will host the global premiere of its all-new midsize SUV in India on July 1, 2022. The five-seater has several commonalities with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki midsize SUV, internally codenamed YFG. The Toyota SUV will likely carry the production name Urban Cruiser Hyryder as it was already trademarked and the leaked images indicate the same.

Following its world debut, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, codenamed D22, is expected to have its prices announced around this festive season. While the Maruti Suzuki YFG might as well be unveiled next month, it could follow the launch of the Hyryder shortly. Both SUVs will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, etc.

The Toyota Hyryder could sit on the same platform as the YFG as the Global C platform found in the Vitara, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza could be utilised. With high local content, the Hyryder could target five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. Recent reports suggest that the midsize SUV will get a 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

The mild-hybrid system could be offered with an all-wheel drive variant while the strong hybrid system will be restricted to a front-wheel drive layout. The former is expected to produce a maximum power output of 103 PS and around 137 Nm as in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 while the latter will likely generate around 116 PS maximum power.

A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be available with the mild-hybrid engine while a six-speed CVT is said to be offered with the more powerful mill. The styling of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder could be in line with the latest crop of Toyota SUVs sold in the international markets.

As for the interior, it will likely boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, semi-digital cluster, six airbags, automatic climate control, HUD, 360-degree camera, TPMS and so on.