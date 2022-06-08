Toyota Hyryder To Get Segment-First Mild-Hybrid Engine With AWD Option

Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki YFG will reportedly use a 1.5-litre petrol engine in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid guises

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet citing sources, the Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid as well as a strong hybrid technology. The former will be used on the all-wheel-drive variants while the latter will be restricted to the front-wheel-drive trims.

As we previous expected, the midsize SUVs won’t offer a diesel powertrain. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has its sights set on unveiling a brand new product on July 1, 2022 and it could be the midsize SUV. The production version could carry the name Hyryder with the ‘Hy’ in the name signifying its hybrid nature and it could have higher overall fuel efficiency in its segment.

The report went on to note that the Toyota Hyryder will boast both 1.5-litre mild- and strong-hybrid engines. The mild-hybrid motor is claimed to come with the segment-first AWD trim while the strong hybrid system will feature a powerful electric motor transferring power to only the front wheels and it could get a dedicated EV mode to cover short distances.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech will be good enough to produce 103 PS as in the recently facelifted Ertiga, XL6 and the upcoming new Brezza. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option, presumably with a paddle-shifting function.

The 1.5-litre four-pot petrol with strong hybrid technology will produce 116 PS (close to what Vitara makes in Europe but it is sold with a BoosterJet K14C 129 PS strong hybrid engine there) and it will be linked with an e-CVT. The Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki YFG’s trial production was said to have commenced last month itself and they will reach showrooms this festive season.

We do believe the 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo K14C 129 PS strong hybrid engine is a more representative option considering the performance levels of its rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos but we will have to wait and see what the official specs sheet has in store.