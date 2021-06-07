Toyota Hyryder – Name of EV Or Ertiga based MPV?

Toyota Hyryder name could be used on the Wagon R based electric hatchback or it could be the nameplate for the rebadged Ertiga

Just a few weeks ago, Toyota was spotted testing the Wagon R based electric hatchback on public roads. While the prototype did not wear a Toyota badge up front, the wheels could be seen clearly with the brand’s logo and it went on to suggest that a battery-electric vehicle is definitely in the works, standing in line with the speculations that surfaced earlier this year.

The Toyota Wagon EV does come as a surprise considering that Maruti Suzuki has been testing the Wagon R prototypes for nearly three years. Nevertheless, the zero-emission hatchback looks to be in the production-ready state and it could give Toyota a big advantage over the mainstream manufacturers, as no viable and affordable EV is available just yet in the domestic market.

While the specifications, range, and charging details of the Toyota Wagon R EV are not divulged, we can expect it to have a driving range of well over 180 km on a single charge and it will be interesting to see whether a fast charger will be offered or not. The tall-riding EV could be rightfully termed the Hyryder and it could be priced around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is no secret that Toyota has been working on a number of rebadged vehicles derived from Maruti Suzuki. The rebadged version of the Ciaz will likely act as a replacement to the Yaris and it could be christened the Belta or Corolla Quest as both names have been trademarked in India. Toyota also has a rebadged Ertiga in the pipeline and it could be launched later this year.

The Hyryder name may well suit a tall-riding MPV like Ertiga and thus it could be used on the seven-seater. The second-generation Ertiga entered the Indian market back in late 2018 and is based on the lightweight Heartect platform that can be found in a host of Maruti Suzuki models.

In the rebadged version, it will continue to use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission in its donor.