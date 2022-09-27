Toyota Hyryder Mild-Hybrid Price Announcement Soon – Expected Prices

The prices of the Toyota Hyryder mild-hybrid variants will be announced early next month; prices of the top four grades are already out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will reveal the prices of the rest of the mild-hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in early October 2022. Only a few weeks ago, the Japanese manufacturer launched the Hyryder by releasing the prices of the top four grades namely S eDrive 2WD Hybrid, V AT 2WD Neo Drive, G eDrive 2WD Hybrid and V eDrive 2WD Hybrid.

The S eDrive 2WD Hybrid costs Rs. 15.11 lakh, Rs. 17.09 lakh for the V AT 2WD Neo Drive, Rs. 17.49 for the G eDrive 2WD Hybrid and Rs. 18.99 lakh for V eDrive 2WD Hybrid (all prices, ex-showroom). With the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara out, we now have some idea of how the remaining variants of the Hyryder will be priced.

The Grand Vitara costs Rs. 10.45 lakh for the Sigma mild-hybrid MT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the range-topping Alpha+ CVT strong hybrid (both prices, ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Vitara have several commonalities as both are based on the Global C platform and they also share the powertrain lineup.

The midsize SUV duo is the most significant creation out of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership as each brand’s expertise in different fields is taken into account. For instance, the mild-hybrid K15C 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque is sourced from Maruti Suzuki and is already used in many of its models.

On the other hand, the 122 PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol mill working in concert with an electric motor and a battery pack belongs to Toyota. The strong hybrid system enables a dedicated EV mode and it has the segment-highest claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl. The AWD system found in the mild-hybrid mill is sourced from Maruti Suzuki as well.

While Toyota has priced the strong hybrid variants of the Hyryder close to Rs.50,000 cheaper than that of Grand Vitara, considering the prices of the latter’s mild-hybrid versions, we can expect the prices of the mild-hybrid Hyryder to be at least Rs. 50-60,000 more expensive. Thus, the range could start from Rs. 10.9 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom).

Our guess is that the S MT could start at Rs. 12.4 lakh, G MT at 14.4 lakh and V MT at Rs. 15.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Likewise, the AT variants could be Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier than their respective MT trims. The Hyryder will be offered in E, S, G and V trims for the mild-hybrid and S, G and V for the strong hybrid version while the AWD is sold only in the V MT mild-hybrid trim.