Toyota Hyryder & Innova HyCross Launching This Year In India – Details

Toyota Hyryder and Innova HyCross names could be used for the upcoming midsize SUV and the new-gen Innova respectively upon arrival in the coming months

It is no secret that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is working on launching three all-new models for the domestic market. Following the debut of the heavily updated Brezza, its rebadged version, the Urban Cruiser will likely gain similar updates in a month or two. We can expect some noticeable differences too in a similar fashion to the revised Glanza compared to its donor.

It will be followed by either an all-new midsize SUV likely dubbed the Hyryder or the new-generation Innova that could be christened the Innova HyCross as the ‘Hy’ signifies the hybrid nature of both the models and both the names have been trademarked in India already. The midsize SUV internally codenamed D22 is developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki.

The Toyota Hyryder could make its debut next month or in July as its trial production appears to have commenced at the Bidadi plant alongside its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. The market launch is expected around the festive season and during the same time the third generation Innova could also arrive with a myriad of changes inside and out as it is based on a new monocoque chassis.

The five-seater midsize SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks as it will sit around the 4.3 m long category. It will be underpinned by the DNGA platform (a low-cost version of the TNGA) and its styling could be influenced by the globally sold latest Toyota SUVs including Corolla Cross and RAV4.

It will have a modern interior too taking inspiration from the Corolla Cross and as for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine with a dedicated electric-only mode could be available. The Innova HyCross, on the other hand, will be sold alongside the existing iMV ladder-frame based Crysta and is said to be more premium as well.

It will have several commonalities with the Toyota MPVs sold in Japan and is expected to use a localised version of the updated Toyota Hybrid System II. It will be retailed only with a strong hybrid powertrain and the interior will be more upmarket along with the presence of advanced driver-assistive and safety features.