Toyota Hyryder Hybrid Price Revised – Check Old Vs New Price

All the variants of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid are now expensive by Rs 50,000 and check out the new price list below

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is currently one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the Indian market and gives tough competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. It is offered with two powertrain options including a petrol strong-hybrid unit.

Having said this, the brand recently announced a major price hike in the prices of all the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid variants in India and here is everything you should know. For starters, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is only offered in three trim options – S, G, and V.

This hybrid unit churns out a combined peak power output of 114 hp and is offered with an eCVT gearbox option. This engine boasts a claimed fuel economy of 29.97 kmpl. It is also worth noting the fact that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder was the first mid-size SUV to be offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain option in the Indian market.

New Price Old Price Difference S Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 50,000 G Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 50,000 V Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 50,000

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid S is now priced from Rs 15.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) after receiving a price hike of Rs 50,000. The G variant on the other hand is now priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The range-topping variant is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For a quick reference, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid is only available in two trim options and is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Zeta+ trim.

The range-topping trim on the other hand is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both cars are also available with a 1.5L CNG engine which is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.