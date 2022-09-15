Toyota Hyryder Dual Tone Variants’ Prices Out, Starts At Rs. 17.69 Lakh

Toyota Hyryder Dual Tone is equipped with a mild-hybrid petrol and a strong hybrid petrol engine and has a claimed mileage of close to 28 kmpl

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a few days ago. The five-seater costs Rs. 15.11 lakh for the S eDrive 2WD Hybrid, Rs. 17.09 lakh for the V AT 2WD Neo Drive, Rs. 17.49 for the G eDrive 2WD Hybrid and Rs. 18.99 lakh for V eDrive 2WD Hybrid (all prices, ex-showroom).

The midsize SUV takes on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Hyryder is available in a total of eleven paint schemes namely Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black, Speedy Blue, Sporting Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, Speedy Blue with Midnight Black, Cafe White with Midnight Black.

The dual-tone shades come with a black finished roof. The price of the G eDrive 2WD Hybrid two-tone stands at Rs. 17.69 lakh and thus it is Rs. 20,000 costlier. In a similar fashion, the dual-tone V eDrive 2WD Hybrid is at Rs. 19.19 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) as it is Rs. 20,000 more expensive than the same grade with single tone shade. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Karnataka and the prices of the remaining variants will be released in the coming weeks. The SUV shares platform with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as the same Global C architecture is utilised while the powertrain choices are also the same.

The Hyryder has a waiting period of seven to eight months depending on the variants and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at authorised dealerships. It has an overall length of 4,365 mm, a width of 1,795 mm and stands 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol mill has a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl with a dedicated EV mode courtesy of the strong hybrid technology. The 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol mill kicks out 103 PS maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT with a 4WD configuration.