Toyota Hyryder Delivery Begins In India, First Owner Handed Over Keys

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is sold in mild hybrid and strong hybrid petrol engines and can also be had with a 4WD configuration

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed prices of the top four variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a few weeks ago and it was followed by the price announcement of the rest of the range. The base variant costs Rs. 10.48 lakh while the range-topping model is competitively priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have plenty in common with each other as they are based on the same Global C platform and they share the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engines. They also share the same features list and body panels but the design and interior theme are different.

Since the Hyryder uses the in-house developed 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong petrol engine, the variants powered by that engine are priced highly attractively compared to the respective variants in the Grand Vitara. Here we have attached the pictures of the first owner of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder taking delivery at Rajkot.

The strong hybrid variants come with a dedicated EV mode and they have a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl. The Hyryder takes on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, etc and the mild-hybrid engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki develops 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option. The former can be had with an AWD configuration and the strong hybrid version is paired with only an e-CVT. The five-seater is packed with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety.

The equipment list boasts a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging facility, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a pop-up heads-up display, cruise control, six airbags, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument console, layered dashboard and a lot more.

