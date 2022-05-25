Toyota Hyryder Could Be The Name Of Upcoming Creta Rivalling SUV

Toyota Hyryder could be the name of the upcoming Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos competitor and it will sit on the DNGA platform

We have previously told you that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has trademarked a couple of names in India: one is the Hyryder and the other is the Innova HyCross (Hy probably representing Hybrid). The former could be used for the upcoming midsize SUV while the latter will more likely be for the next generation Innova. Both are expected to be launched in the later stages of this year.

Internally codenamed D22, the Toyota midsize SUV will be underpinned by the DNGA platform (low-cost version of the modular TNGA). It is co-developed with Maruti Suzuki and its trial production is believed to have commenced already before the eventual unveil in the coming months and the price announcement around this festive season.

The Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki YFG will be rolled out of Toyota’s manufacturing unit in Bidadi, Karnataka. Both the five seaters will have several commonalities including the architecture while the design direction will be completely different unlike the rebadged cars like the Toyota Glanza premium hatch and Urban Cruiser compact SUV.

They will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and others. The prototype of the supposed Toyota Hyryder caught testing suggests that the styling will be heavily influenced by the latest crop of Toyota SUVs sold globally including the RAV4 and Corolla Cross as split headlamp cluster and sporty fog lamp housings will be available.

The squared-off wheel arches look similar to that of the RAV4. The interior is expected to come with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected tech, automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, a 360-degree camera, HUD, and so on.

The dashboard and centre console design could mimic that of the Corolla Cross sold abroad. As for the performance, a strong hybrid powertrain with a dedicated EV mode capable of short bursts could be employed and it could have a high fuel economy.