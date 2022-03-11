Toyota Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner

Here, we have listed all the discounts and benefits available on Toyota cars in the Indian market this Holi season (in March 2022)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a few deals and benefits on some of its cars this month, to attract more customers this Holi season. Although not much, the deals available are quite alluring. If you wish to get yourself a new Toyota car, then you should definitely keep reading ahead.

On Toyota Glanza, there are no official deals and discounts on offer this month. That said, there are dealer-level benefits available on the hatchback, as it is set to undergo a facelift this month. Said deals only include benefits like free accessories or discounted insurance, not direct cash discounts.

Toyota’s compact crossover – Urban Cruiser – also doesn’t have any cash or corporate discount on offer. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on it this month. Interestingly, Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to undergo a generation change soon, likely in the coming months. The next-gen SUV will first arrive in the Indian market under Maruti Suzuki’s brand, as the new Brezza.

As for all other Toyota cars on sale in India, namely Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire, there are no official deals and benefits are available on them. The Japanese manufacturer is planning to expand its lineup in the Indian car market very soon, and details about a few of these upcoming cars are already floating online.

Toyota will reveal the prices of the Hilux pickup truck in India this month. The brand is also planning to launch RAV4 hybrid in our market, and it is being road-tested quite extensively. Other than that, the manufacturer is expected to bring the new-gen Land Cruiser (J300 series) to our market in the near future.

Toyota Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Toyota Glanza Dealer-level discounts available 0 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota is currently developing a new midsize SUV for India in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, which is expected to launch towards the end of this year. This forthcoming SUV will slot between Urban Cruiser and Fortuner in Toyota’s range, as a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc. An electric SUV is also under development, expected to arrive by 2025.