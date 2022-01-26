Toyota Hilux Vs Fortuner – Detailed Specifications Comparison

Check out our comprehensive spec-sheet comparison of Toyota Hilux pickup and the SUV it is based on – Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Hilux was officially unveiled in India earlier this month, and it is set to launch here in March this year. Currently, there is only one lifestyle pickup truck on sale in our market – Isuzu D-Max – which will be its closest rival. However, Toyota’s truck will be priced at a significant premium, and it will be much better equipped as well than the Isuzu.

Here, we have compared the forthcoming Toyota Hilux with its SUV sister – Toyota Fortuner – to see how they stack up against each other on paper.

Toyota Hilux Vs Fortuner – Exterior design and dimensions

Toyota’s upcoming pickup truck has an extremely handsome design. The Hilux gets dagger-shaped LED headlights, a bold front grille, bash plate on front bumper, bold side steps, a big loading bed, thick fender claddings, LED taillights, thick rear bumper, and sleek-looking alloy wheels.

Toyota Fortuner has sportier styling compared to its pickup sibling. The SUV comes with sleek headlights, a big grille and sporty front bumper, sleek taillights, and a boxy overall design. The top-spec Legender version has a different front fascia, which looks even sharper. The Fortuner and Fortuner Legender look fairly rugged, but not as much as Hilux.

Dimension Toyota Hilux Toyota Fortuner Length 5,325mm 4,795mm Width 1,855mm 1,855mm Height 1,815mm 1,835mm Wheelbase 3,085mm 2,745mm

Toyota Hilux is fairly longer than Fortuner, and it has a significantly longer wheelbase. In terms of height, Fortuner has a tiny advantage, although the width of these two cars is identical. Both have a lot of road presence, but Hilux is unbeatable in this aspect.

Toyota Hilux Vs Fortuner – Interior styling and features

Toyota Hilux’s interior will share elements with Fortuner, like the HVAC control panel, instrument console, steering wheel, etc. The dashboard design isn’t completely identical, and of course, the double-cab body of the pickup accommodates only up to five people. The dark interior theme suits the Hilux well.

Features on offer here include an 8.0-inch infotainment screen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, all-LED exterior lighting, cooled glovebox, seven airbags, etc. To improve its off-roading prowess, an electronic differential lock, 4WD (with electronic control), and automatic limited-slip differential are offered.

Toyota Fortuner has a comfy and plush interior; the space on offer is impressive, especially in the first and second row. The last row won’t seat tall people in comfort, but for short people and kids, it has adequate space. The standard version gets a dark cabin theme, while the Legender version comes with a black and maroon interior.

The Fortuner comes loaded with all-LED exterior lighting, dual-zone climate control, cooled glovebox, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable seats (first row), ventilated seats (first row), seven airbags, etc. An RWD system comes standard here, with an 4WD option available with the diesel engine. An auto limited-slip differential is also offered as standard.

Toyota Hilux Vs Fortuner – Engine specifications

Toyota Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, borrowed from Fortuner, which belts out 204 PS of peak power and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants) of maximum torque. Manual and automatic transmission choices are both available with this powerplant.

Toyota Hilux engine specifications Engine size 2.8-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 204 PS Max. torque 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

On Toyota Fortuner, there are two engine choices available – a 2.8L diesel and a 2.7L petrol. The diesel motor is the same one that will be offered on the Hilux, as mentioned above. The petrol mill is a naturally aspirated unit, with 166 PS and 245 Nm on tap. Manual and automatic gearbox options are available on both engines.

Toyota Fortuner engine specifications Engine size 2.8-litre 2.7-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 204 PS 166 PS Max. torque 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants) 245 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

Toyota Hilux Vs Fortuner – Price

Toyota Hilux is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 35 lakh, which is quite expensive! Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs. 31.39 lakh to Rs. 43.43 lakh, including the Legender variants, which is a bigger price range compared to its pickup sibling.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi