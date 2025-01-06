Toyota Hilux Travo To Be Next-Gen Hilux, Previews All-New Fortuner

Toyota’s long-standing midsize pickup truck, on sale since 1968, to get a complete makeover next year, laying a template for the next-gen Fortuner

Toyota is developing the ninth-generation Hilux and could introduce it as the ‘Hilux Travo’ in select Southeast Asian markets, such as Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. Internationally, the potential Toyota Hilux Travo could enter showrooms sometime in 2026.

On 23 December 2024, Toyota filed an application to secure the trademark for ‘Hilux Travo’ at the Department of Intellectual Property in Thailand. The company has yet to be granted the trademark, as the status of the application currently shows pending.

There’s a long history of Toyota using various prefixes along with the Hilux name in Thailand and a few other markets. The company has used several different names, such as Hilux Tiger, Hilux Vigo, and Hilux Revo, during the model’s long history of over five decades. Thus, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it releases the next-gen model with the name Hilux Travo.

The Toyota Hilux Travo could be a heavily re-engineered version of the current model (Toyota Hilux Revo). If true, that would mean that technically it would not be an all-new vehicle with newly developed underpinnings. The report says Toyota is planning substantial updates for the current model’s ladder-frame chassis and bodywork.

The next-gen Toyota Hilux should be available in single-cab, double-cab, and extra-cab versions, differentiated based on the door layout, wheelbase, and bed length. Multiple engine options will be available globally, possibly including the all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and the carried-over 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which is available with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology in select markets.

Toyota unveiled the all-new 2.0-litre petrol engine at the Multipathway Workshop in May 2024, back when it was still under development. The company said that it expects this engine, to have 10% lower volume and height than the existing 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, presumably the T24A-FTS unit found in models like the Tacoma, Land Cruiser Prado, Crown, etc. The Japanese automaker confirmed that the new engine supports electrification, which means it could be used in a series-parallel hybrid system, as seen in the case of the T24A-FTS unit.

The rumoured Toyota Hilux Travo will spawn the next-gen Toyota Fortuner. The latter would be a high priority for Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in India, considering its high demand and profitability. It’s too early to say if TKM will launch the next-gen Hilux, but even if it does, the next-gen Fortuner should be the first to arrive in our market between the two.