Toyota Hilux Starts Arriving At Dealerships, Launch Expected Next Month

The forthcoming Toyota Hilux pickup truck is currently making its way to dealerships across India, and its prices will be revealed very soon

In January this year, Toyota Hilux was officially unveiled in India to much fanfare. The pickup truck was initially staled to go on sale in March, but that has not happened even as the month is at its end. Ahead of its actual launch, Toyota Hilux has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Spy pictures of the pickup truck at a dealership yard have recently emerged online. The pickup truck can be seen in two colours in these pictures – Emotional Red and Super White. Other paint choices available on Hilux include White Pearl Crystal, Silver Metallic, and Grey Metallic. In these real-life images, the pickup does look quite intimidating, and we’re sure its road presence would be great.

Toyota had opened booking for Hilux on January 20, but due to production constraints, the manufacturer has temporarily stopped taking orders since February 3. Bookings are slated to re-open soon, likely around the same time as the price reveal. Guessing by the arrival of these units at dealers, we expect that to happen within a few weeks.

Toyota Hilux is built on the IMV2 platform, which also underpins Innova Crysta and Fortuner. This body-on-frame architecture is tough and rugged, great for an offroad-oriented lifestyle vehicle. There will be plenty of convenience features on offer, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a TFT MID, keyless entry and go, cruise control, cooled glovebox, etc.

In the Indian market, Toyota Hilux will be available with a single engine option – a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates 204 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque (420 Nm on MT variants). Transmission choices here include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

A four-wheel-drive system (with a low-ratio transfer case) will be available as standard on the soon-to-launch pickup truck, along with an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, downhill assist, and active traction control. For improved off-road ability, Toyota Hilux will have a 29o approach angle and a 26o departure angle.

Upon launch, Toyota Hilux won’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be a more affordable alternative to it.