Toyota Hilux Registers Over 300-Unit Sales In India In April 2022

Last month, i.e., in April 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor dispatched a total of 308 units of the Hilux pickup truck across India

The lifestyle pickup truck segment is a small niche in the Indian car market, and Toyota recently plunged its feet here with the Hilux pickup truck. Toyota Hilux offers impressive performance, great off-road ability, and good creature comforts, all of which have helped it attract a decent number of buyers in the country.

Last month, Toyota Hilux achieved a wholesale figure of 308 units, which is fairly impressive for a niche product like this. The dispatch numbers are expected to grow as production gathers pace. Interestingly, the Japanese automaker had received a lot of pre-orders for the pickup truck in India before its launch, causing Toyota to halt bookings temporarily.

Toyota is yet to reopen bookings for Hilux in India, but it is expected to happen soon and a lot of auto enthusiasts are waiting with anticipation for it. However, with prices ranging from Rs. 33.99 lakh to Rs. 36.80 lakh, it isn’t really affordable. Thankfully, for the price, there’s a lot on offer here.

Under the hood, Toyota Hilux gets a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant generates a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and a 4-wheel-drive system is offered as standard.

The 4WD system gets a low-ratio transfer case with an electronic drive control, along with auto limited-slip differential. There are plenty of convenience features on offer as well, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glovebox, power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, etc.

Toyota has also paid attention to safety, offering vehicle stability control (VSC) with brake assist (BA), ABS, anti-theft alarm, hill climb assist, child seat restraints (ISOFIX and tether anchors in the second row), front-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, seven airbags, etc.

In the Indian market, there is just one more lifestyle pickup truck on sale – Isuzu D-Max. However, it is much more affordable in comparison, priced at Rs. 19.50 lakh for D-Max Highlander and from Rs. 23 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh for D-Max V-Cross.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi