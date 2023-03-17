Toyota Hilux Prices Reduced By Rs. 3.6 Lakh – What’s The Catch?

The Toyota Hilux entry-level variant just got cheaper by a whopping Rs. 3.59 lakh, having an introductory price of Rs. 30.40 lakh

It is a pretty common sight when carmakers announce a hike in prices across their portfolio but it’s relatively rare to see them do the opposite, and reduce the prices of their products. Toyota today has done just that, but there’s a catch. Read on to find out.

Price Re-shuffling

Toyota Hilux is offered in two variants – Standard and High and before the price reshuffle, the Hilux range used to start at INR 33.99 lakhs for the Standard 4×4 MT, INR 35.80 lakhs for the High 4×4 MT and INR 36.80 lakhs for High 4×4 AT. Toyota has reduced the price of the Standard variant by INR 3.59 lakhs but the catch is it has increased the prices of the High 4×4 MT and the High 4×4 AT by INR 1.35 lakhs and INR 1.10 lakhs respectively.

New Prices

So, after a rather amusing reshuffling of the prices, the Hilux range in India now starts at INR 30.40 lakhs for the standard 4×4 MT while the High 4×4 MT and High 4×4 AT variants cost INR 37.15 lakhs and 37.90 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom). It seems the move was made to push for the Standard variant by making it more affordable and also by widening the gap between the higher-end trim.

This makes the entry point for the Hilux more affordable and may attract more buyers that don’t want cabin creature comforts, but for utilitarian purposes like camping, off-roading or transporting goods. In fact, this potential saving for the base variant leads could give more room in your budget for modifying the car and making it better equipped and suited to your particular needs, especially since the Hilux is easily robust, versatile, and modifiable.

What is the Hilux Like?

That apart, Toyota Hilux is one of the strongest and most reliable vehicles out there. It is based on the Fortuner and also houses the same engine with different tuning under the hood which is a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that churns 201 PS of peak power and 420 Nm of peak torque in MT and 500 Nm of peak torque in AT and is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic with 4×4 as standard. Only the rear suspension of the Hilux is different from that of the Fortuner.

The Hilux sports the signature Toyota front fascia which will remind onlookers of the Innova and the Fortuner. The LED headlights are sharp looking and the stance is imposing. From the sides, it’s easy to visualize the stretch of this car which is 5.3m long and 190mm of the ground. It glides on 18-inch alloys and has a cargo-carrying capacity of 470 kg. On the inside, it is decently equipped with automatic AC, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7 airbags.