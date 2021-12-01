Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck To Launch In India Next Month

Toyota Hilux will likely be offered with a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options in India

Speculations surrounding the Toyota Hilux pickup truck’s debut in India have existed for long and it was also spied quite a few times. In the recent period, the Japanese auto major tasted tremendous success with its premium offerings such as Vellfire and Hiace, and its best-selling models like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner had also received updates to stretch their lifespan.

The lifestyle pickup truck segment has never really got going in India despite Isuzu trying to infuse a fresh leaser of life into the space. The space has been growing steadily in the global markets and the mainstream manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda are exploring new avenues.

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Toyota will bring in the Hilux, which is based on the same IMV2 architecture as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, to India in the first month of the new calendar year following the brand considering it for more than a year. It will boast premium as well as practical features while being capable of going off-road.

To reduce the production costs, the upcoming pickup truck will have several commonalities with the Innova and Fortuner mainly on the inside. The Hilux nameplate has been available in the international markets since 1968 and is currently in its eighth generation over the last six years. Last year, the midsize model received a notable facelift and it rivals pickup trucks such as Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Trailblazer globally.

The Hilux will compete against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 24.5 lakh (ex-showroom), upon arrival and it has an overall length of around 5.3 metres, a width of around 1.85 metres, and a wheelbase length of 3,085 mm. India will get the crew cab variant of the Hilux while it remains to be seen whether the commercial market bound single-cab version will be launched or not.

The pickup truck will likely be positioned above the V-Cross in the Rs. 25-30 lakh range (ex-showroom) and it could be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. As for the features, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a similar dashboard and centre console layout as the Fortuner are expected as it has an almost identical size to the SUV.