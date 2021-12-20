Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month In India

Toyota Hilux is expected to be sold with 2.4-litre diesel and 2.8-litre diesel engines; to likely have plenty in common with the Fortuner full-sized SUV

We reported a few weeks ago that the Toyota Hilux pickup truck will go on sale in India in January 2022 and it has been spied during an advertisement shoot in Gurgaon ahead of its debut. The Hilux prototype is in its double cab specification and it appears to have been equipped with a host of accessories including a roll bar and sunshades.

One of the key reasons why the Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced competitively is that it has plenty in common with the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Since they have high local content, the Hilux could be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hilux is already a popular nameplate in the global markets.

It is coming to India in its latest specification and has an overall length of 5,285 mm while the wheelbase length stretches to 3,085 mm. The Hilux has already been spotted testing a number of times in India and its launch could be spurred by the good reception for the Vellfire and Hiace, and it will more likely be sold in two diesel engine configurations.

The IMV2 platform based Toyota Hilux has tremendous off-roading capabilities and it comes with a host of premium features as well. Toyota has been selling the Hilux since 1968 and is currently in its eighth generation and we will have to wait and see whether the commercial spec single gab version will be launched in India or not.

The midsize pickup truck competes against the likes of Chevy Trailblazer and Ford Ranger internationally and it will put up against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India. On the inside, the Toyota Hilux could have several similarities with the Fortuner full-sized SUV as the India-spec version could have notable differences compared to the overseas model.

Toyota is also expected to launch the rebadged versions of the Ertiga and Ciaz in the domestic market and they could reach India sometime next year. It is also working on a midsize SUV in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki.