Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Spied In India Loaded On Truck; Launch Nears?

Toyota Hilux pickup truck sits on the same platform as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta and it could use a 2.8-litre diesel engine in India

The Asian, American and European manufacturers have long been endeavoring to make a big impact in the pickup truck space in the Southeast Asian markets. But in India, the segment has never boomed despite the presence of models like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Toyota has the Fortuner as one of its highly popular models in the domestic market and is based on the same platform as the Hilux.

The Hilux pickup truck does not need any introduction as it has a successful model for the Japanese manufacturer across the globe. Following reports that Toyota is considering the launch of the Hilux in India, it has been caught on camera further fuelling the speculations. A truck was loaded full of Hilux pickup trucks and it makes us wonder it might be heading to Nepal or Bhutan.

It was spied at NH2 Durgapur Expressway in West Bengal. The Hilux is based on the same IMV platform as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta and it has plenty in common with both the vehicles including the powertrain and mechanicals. Since the premium MPV and the full-sized SUV are already localised in India, Toyota may find it a little easier in bringing the Hilux pickup to India at a reasonably competitive price range.

If Toyota decides to launch the Hilux in India, it will not have any direct rivals and thus the first-mover advantage could come in handy. The Hilux could build on Toyota’s brand image of being reliable and the pickup is known for its toughness abroad.

It could use the 2.8-litre diesel engine that debuted in the facelifted Fortuner producing more power and torque than before. It kicks out 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain could be linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel-drive configuration.

Some of the key features in the Toyota Hilux are Bi-Beam LED Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, an upright front fascia, stylish LED tail lamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration along with voice recognition and navigation, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, premium material finishes, leather seat upholstery, etc.