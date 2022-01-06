Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck India Launch On January 23 – Report

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is expected to be offered in a fully-loaded single variant, powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine sending power to all four wheels

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch the Hilux pickup truck on January 23, 2022, in the domestic market. However, the launch date depends on the severity of the reemerging health crisis. The lifestyle pickup truck will be brought into the country via SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route.

Thus, it will be assembled at TKM’s production facility in Karnataka helping in competitively positioning the model as opposed to the fully imported route that will draw higher taxes. We expect the 2022 Toyota Hilux to be priced around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be offered in a fully-loaded single variant, said the report.

The bookings for the Toyota Hilux have commenced at select dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh and it has plenty in common with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. It comes on the back of good reception for premium models like Hiace and Vellfire, as the Japanese auto major looks to inject a fresh lease of life into the lifestyle pickup truck space.

It is expected to be positioned above the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and is underpinned by the IMV2 platform that can also be found in the Innova Crysta and Fortuner carrying a good amount of local content. The Hilux nameplate is available in the international markets for more than fifth years and currently in its eighth generation.

The Toyota Hilux has an overall length of 5.3 metres, width of 1.85 metres and has a wheelbase length of 3.08 metres. Under the bonnet, it will likely use the 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series diesel engine shared with the Fortuner, and it develops a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque.

It will also boast an all-wheel-drive system with a locking differential. In addition, Toyota’s Active Traction Control tech could also be on offer. The equipment list will comprise an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument console, and so on.