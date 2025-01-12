Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Facelift Spied With New Design, India-Bound?

The Toyota Hilux facelift will be launched later this year globally; to get a refreshed design and mild-hybrid powertrain

The current generation of the Toyota Hilux has been on sale since 2015 and has had multiple minor updates over the years. It seems like the Japanese carmaker is cooking a major facelift of the Hilux as a fully camouflaged test mule of the pickup truck was recently spotted testing in Thailand. Expected to debut around the end of 2025 or early 2026, the new Hilux will feature a refreshed exterior design.

Going by the spy shots, we can spot a heavily reworked front fascia while the side profile seems identical to the current model, especially the doors and window line. This highlights that this is another major facelift for the Hilux and an entirely new generation model is still some time away. Toyota will stick to the current iteration of the Hilux by extending its lifecycle before introducing a ground-up new pickup truck.

Talking about the visible changes, the test mule sports a heavily reworked front fascia with a sleeker set of LED headlamps, integrated with DRLs. The top section of the grille sits between the headlights while the main rectangular grille seems to be a bit smaller than the one on the current Hilux.

We can’t spot the Toyota logo on the grille which means that it could be replaced by the text branding seen on the brand’s latest crop or rugged vehicle including Land Cruiser Prado, Tundra and Tacoma. The camouflage on the front bumper hides the triangular housing which is likely for the fog lamps, seemingly placed a bit higher than their usual position.

Other noticeable changes to the front include a flat hoot and an upright stance which will lend a butch and aggressive appeal to the pickup truck. Towards the sides, there will be some changes to the fenders and a new set of alloy wheels will be a part of the package. The rear section of the upcoming new Hilux will get tweaked tail lamps and rear bumper.

While there is no information on the interiors, we expect the Japanese carmaker to equip the updated model will more features and overhauled cabin layout. Under the hood, the Hilux facelift will continue with the familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, however, it will be paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system to enhance efficiency. The Hilux MHEV is already on sale in the European markets and the mild-hybrid powertrain will likely trickle down to other countries with the facelift.