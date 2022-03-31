Toyota Hilux pickup truck 4×4 MT Standard is nearly Rs. 1.18 lakh cheaper than Fortuner 4×4 MT 1.18L diesel and Rs. 2.47 lakh less expensive than the comparable 4×4 Fortuner AT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the official launch of the Hilux pickup truck following its showcase a few weeks ago with a starting price of Rs. 33.99 lakh for the entry-level 4×4 MT Standard trim (ex-showroom, pan India). The price for the 4×4 MT High stands at Rs. 35.80 lakh – making it nearly Rs. 1.18 lakh cheaper than the Fortuner 4×4 MT 2.8L diesel that costs Rs. 36.98 lakh.

The range-topping 2022 Toyota Hilux 4×4 AT High costs Rs. 36.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). Speaking of the launch, Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand.”

The Hilux nameplate has been around since 1968 in the global markets and more than two crore customers are part of the family in over 180 countries. The India-spec model is the eighth generation global Hilux that has been on sale since 2015. The Hilux shares the IMV (Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle) platform with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner which are already available in India.

Toyota Hilux Dimensions Measurements Length 5,325 mm Width 1,855 mm Height 1,815 mm Wheelbase 3,085 mm Turning Radius 6.4 metres Cargo Payload Capacity 435 kg

The five colour schemes in which the 2022 Toyota Hilux can be bought are Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White and Grey Metallic. It derives power from a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine found in the Fortuner and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Both the gearbox choices drive all four wheels as the Hilux has serious off-roading capabilities while being practical with its long deck. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 204 hp and 420 Nm of peak torque with the manual version while the automatic variant generates 204 hp and 500 Nm.

Toyota Hilux Specs Engine 2.8L turbocharged four-pot diesel Power 204 PS Torque 420 Nm in MT, 500 Nm in AT Transmission Six-Speed MT/Six-Speed AT

Customers can experience the pickup truck digitally via Toyota virtual showroom from the comfort of their homes. The lifestyle pickup truck rivals the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and it measures 5,325 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and stands 1,815 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 3,085 mm, water wading capacity of 700 mm and a turning radius is at 6.4 metres.

It boasts a 29-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle and the cargo deck has a length of 1,500 mm, a width of 1,500 mm and has a height of 440 mm with a rear gate length of 510 mm and a payload capacity of 435 kg. The Super White and Grey Metallic colourways are available only with the MT and the other hues across the range.

Some of the key highlights in the pickup truck are active traction control, auto limited-slip differential, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electrochromic IRVM, front and rear parking sensors with MID indication, seven airbags, tyre angle monitor, electronic rear differential lock, leather seats, metallic accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument console, etc.

On the outside, the brawny pickup truck gets a piano-black trapezoidal grille with chrome surrounds, a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, sporty fog lamp housings, vertically-positioned tail lamps, etc. The accessories list comes with tailgate assist, wireless charger, tonneau cover, tent with canopy, air compressor and so on.