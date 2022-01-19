Toyota Hilux India Launch Tomorrow – Specs & Features Revealed

Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Diesel engine producing around 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to introduce the Hilux pickup truck in the Indian market tomorrow and its prices will likely start from Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom). To be offered in a double cab configuration, the Toyota Hilux will compete against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross but will be positioned above it with a more advanced equipment list.

The Toyota Hilux has plenty in common with the top-selling Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner full-size SUV as they share the IMV2 architecture. The speculations surrounding the arrival of the Hilux have existed for long in India and it will share the 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series turbocharged diesel engine that was introduced in the Fortuner facelift early last year.

It will be hooked with a six-speed manual transmission (420 Nm) or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit transferring power to all four wheels as the Hilux is a capable off-roader in its own right. The five-seater has a turning radius of 6.4 metres and the approach angle is at 29 degrees, departure angle at 26 degrees and payload capacity of cargo deck at 435 kg (LxWxH of deck – 1500x1500x440 mm).

The Hilux will be brought into India via CKD channel and assembled at Toyota’s production facility in Karnataka and deliveries will start by March 2022. The five colours in which the pickup truck will be available are Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Super White. To make the offering more attractive, 3-yr/1 lakh km standard warranty will be available.

The exterior has an aggressive front fascia with bold looking headlamps, grille, bumpers and bonnet while the rear has taken a traditional pickup truck approach with vertical tail lamps and a pull-down gate opener. It measures 5.3 metres in length and has a width of 1.85 metres with a wheelbase length of 3.08 metres.

The features list of the lifestyle pickup truck comes with 18-inch alloy wheels as the Fortuner, LED headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, EBD, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, etc.

Elsewhere you could also find a piano black trapezoidal grille with chrome surrounds, LED turn signals, metallic interior accents, leather seats, tyre angle monitor, electrochromic irvm, water wading capacity of 700 mm, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, electronic rear diff lock, active traction control, auto lsd, seven airbags and so on.