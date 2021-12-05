Toyota Hilux India Launch Next Month – 5 Things To Know

The India-spec Toyota Hilux is set to arrive in January next year, likely with two diesel engine options – 2.4L and 2.8L

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is set to launch the Hilux pickup truck in India in early 2022. Speculations about the pickup’s India launch have been floating around the internet for more than a year now, and the Hilux has also been spotted a few times on the roads of our country. Considering the premium image Toyota has in the Indian market, the Hilux will likely dominate the lifestyle pickup segment.

Here, we’ve listed the top five things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

Exterior design

Toyota Hilux has a sporty yet rugged design; it gets sharp-looking headlamps (with LED DRLs), a hexagonal front grille, flared wheelarches with body cladding, side steps, a pair of sculpted taillights, etc. There are different cab options available internationally (single cab, crew cab, and smart cab). The Hilux is built on the brand’s IMV-2 platform, which also underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Interior styling

The interior of the Hilux is just as rugged as the exterior, with plenty of hard plastics employed all around. However, the cabin is quite comfy, and the driving position is upright and commanding, giving the driver a clear view of the road ahead. We expect the India-spec model to borrow a few elements, like switchgear, etc., from the Fortuner and/or the Innova Crysta.

Features and equipment

The international version gets features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel (multi-function), automatic climate control (with rear AC vents), electrically-adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry and go, all power windows, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), rear parking camera, etc. We’re not sure what Toyota has planned for the India-spec model though.

Powertrain options

Toyota Hilux is available with multiple engine options around the globe. In the Indian market, the Japanese manufacturer will likely offer a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine (150 PS) on the lower variants and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine (204 PS) on the top variants of the pickup. Both manual and automatic transmission choices would be available.

Price and rivals

Toyota Hilux is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, its sole competition would be Isuzu D-Max (Hi-Lander and V-Cross), as there are no other lifestyle pickup truck options on sale here.