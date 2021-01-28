Toyota Hilux Coming To India Around Mid-2021 – Report

According to a recent report, Toyota Hilux is expected to launch in the Indian market around the middle of this year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch the Hilux in India this year, expectedly around mid-2021. The vehicle has already been spotted in India multiple times. Toyota Hilux pickup truck is built on the same IMV platform as the Fortuner and Innova, and is recognised globally as one of the most reliable vehicles ever.

According to a recent report, the Japanese carmaker is targeting a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh for the pickup truck in India. Such an aggressive price tag will surely help Toyota reel in lifestyle enthusiasts. The demand for the second-generation Mahindra Thar has proven that buyers are interested in lifestyle vehicles, which is why this is a great time for Toyota to bring the Hilux to our market.

Its main rival in India will be the upcoming Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The D-Max V-Cross underwent a generation change internationally back in 2019, but in the Indian market, it is currently discontinued. With Toyota bringing in the Hilux, we expect Isuzu to bring the new-gen V-Cross very soon. The older-generation D-Max continues to be on sale in India though, but only as a commercial vehicle.

Toyota Hilux is available with multiple engine options globally, but for the Indian market, it will likely be offered with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the recently-launched Fortuner facelift. This motor can generate a peak power of 201 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm.

Other than that, we might also get the 2.4-litre diesel engine from the Innova, which develops 150 PS and 360 Nm. The manufacturer could also offer a 2.7-litre petrol engine (166 PS and 245 Nm) on the Hilux. The pickup truck will likely be offered in rear-wheel-drive format as standard, with a 4-wheel-drive option available on higher variants.

At 5.3 metres, the Hilux is longer than the Fortuner, and it has a longer wheelbase as well (3,085 mm). To keep costs down, we expect Toyota to heavily localise the vehicle. As the Hilux shares a lot of components with the Innova and Fortuner, this wouldn’t be a difficult task. With the launch of the Toyota Hilux, the Japanese carmaker is sure to ignite a spark in the lifestyle vehicle segment in India.