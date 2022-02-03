Toyota Hilux Bookings Temporarily Stopped In India

Toyota Hilux pickup truck’s bookings have been temporarily halted in India due to various issues impacting the supply

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released an official statement today to announce that the bookings for the Hilux lifestyle pickup truck have been halted temporarily in India due to various supply chain issues. The statement read, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that the Hilux has received from our customers within a fortnight of its launch.”

The Japanese manufacturer further noted: “However, in light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers. We will continue our best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the soonest possible opportunity, with our aim to provide the best customer experience.”

Only a couple of weeks ago, Toyota unveiled the India-spec Hilux and it appears to have been received well amongst customers with demand peaking, although the exact booking numbers have not been revealed by the brand. The lifestyle pickup truck’s deliveries are expected to commence by April 2022 with an official price announcement next month.

The Hilux nameplate has been around for more than five decades in the global market and is underpinned by the same IMV2 platform as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. In India, the Hilux comes only in a dual-cab configuration and it competes against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with the starting price expected around Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hilux measures 5,325 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and stands 1,815 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,085 mm. It has 6.4-metre turning radius with a 29-degree approach angle, 26-degree departure angle, cargo deck length of 1,500 mm, width of 1,500 mm and height of 440 mm. The payload capacity is rated at 435 kilograms.

It derives power from the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo GD diesel engine used in the Fortuner producing 204 PS and 420 Nm (500 Nm in AT). It is linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission driving all four wheels. The Hilux boasts features such as active traction control, auto limited-slip differential, dual-zone automatic climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.