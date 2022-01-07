Toyota Hilux Bookings Open Ahead Of Jan 23 Launch – Expected Price & Specs

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is based on the same IMV2 platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner and it will likely be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to host the launch of the Hilux pickup truck on January 23, 2022, in the Indian market. The Hilux has been in the rumour mill for too long and is finally entering the domestic auto scene and is expected to be offered in a wide range with the prices starting at around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The reservations for the Toyota Hilux are already open across dealerships with an initial token of up to Rs. 2 lakh. The Hilux will compete against Isuzu D-Max in the lifestyle pickup truck space and it will certainly be positioned above it. It is significantly longer than the Fortuner full-sized SUV and will be benefitted from the already localised siblings.

The Hilux has plenty in common with the Fortuner and Innova Crysta as it sits on the same IMV2 architecture. As for the performance, the existing 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged 1GD-FTV diesel engine from Fortuner producing a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque will likely be utilised.

The powertrain is linked with either a six-speed manual (with 420 Nm) or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Fortuner and it will have to be waited and see whether both gearbox options will be offered in the Hilux or not. It will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system with a locking differential while an Active Traction Control system could also be available.

The pickup truck will be sold only with a double cab configuration and the exterior comprises an upright front fascia with a prominent grille section, LED headlights, aggressive-looking bumper, high degree of chrome treatment, muscular wheel arches, a cargo bed enhancing its practicality, vertical LED tail lamps, black cladding, alloy wheels, and so on.

Other highlights are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, interior bits shared with Fortuner, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a steering wheel with mounted controls, and a slew of assistive and safety features.