Toyota Hilux Accessories Listed Officially Ahead Of Launch

Toyota Hilux accessories list comprises tailgate assist, wireless charging facility, tonneau cover, air compressor, tenth with canopy, and so on

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled the India-spec Hilux less than a couple of weeks ago and its deliveries will commence around April 2022. The pickup truck’s prices will be announced in March and although no official information is available yet, we do expect it to start around Rs. 28 lakh for the entry-level variant (ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturer will offer the Hilux in two variants namely Standard and High and it will compete against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross but will be positioned above it. Toyota has revealed the official accessories list for the Hilux pickup truck as it is a capable off-roading machine with high practicality and can do a lot of stuff on and off the tarmac.

The accessories are tent with canopy, stylish roll bar and over fender, tailgate assist, wireless charging facility, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), air compressor, front under-run and tonneau cover. For the adventure enthusiasts, the tent with canopy could be a worthy addition while the tonneau cover will protect the items by covering the bed.

Other accessories are pretty much self explanatory. The India-spec Toyota Hilux is based on the same IMV2 platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner and it has notable commonalities with the full-sized SUV including the powertrain. It is equipped with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series turbocharged diesel engine that debuted in the facelifted Fortuner early last year.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,400 rpm and 3,400 rpm when paired with the six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed torque converter automatic unit will also be on offer and it has a peak torque output of 500 Nm delivered between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

The Hilux will be available only with a 4WD configuration and the equipment list boasts traction control, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, front and rear parking sensors, electrochromic inside rear view mirror, limited-slip differential, and so on.