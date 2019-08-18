Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition Looks Mean Carrying A Dark Theme

Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition comes with black treated exterior and interior and is the only available 2.8-litre variant on sale in Malaysia

Along with updating the Innova Crysta and Fortuner with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, UMW Toyota Motor has also launched the Black Edition of its popular Hilux pickup truck in Malaysia. Dubbed the Hilux 2.8 Black Edition, it gets a number of cosmetic updates to differentiate itself from the regular variant.

It is a descendant of the 2.8 L Edition launched when the latest version of Hilux debuted in 2018. As the name suggests, the Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition comes with an exterior carrying a dark theme. Priced at RM 139,888 (Rs. 23.83 lakh approximately) on-road without insurance, it has the front grille, pillars, body paint, fender surrounds, etc finished in black colour.

Toyota has added 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/65 profile rubber. The metallic surface finishes have largely been let go as the front grille surrounds and lower lip spoiler are done up in dark accents. The wing mirrors, door handles and other elements are finished in black while the front and rear bumpers have grey treatment to further accentuate the design.

On the inside, the Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition comes with perforated leather upholstery, piano black finish, bigger 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-way adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents, 4.2-inch Optitron multi-information display, digital video recorder and cruise control.

As in the L Edition, the LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) are carried over. The Black Edition of the double-cab pickup truck with four-wheel-drive system uses the regular 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV producing 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm.

It is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Toyota Hilux 2.8 Black Edition costs about RM 1,888 (Rs. 32,164) more than the 2.8 L-Edition and is currently the only 2.8-litre variant available on sale in Malaysia.