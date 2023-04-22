Toyota Has 1.20 Lakh+ Pending Orders – Hycross, Fortuner, Hyryder

Toyota will commence the third shift at its Bidadi plant in the first week of May to reduce the waiting period for Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta and Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is said to be planning to ramp up its production by at least 20 to 30 per cent at its manufacturing units in Karnataka. The Japanese brand will likely roll out more than 3.20 lakh units in the existing FY – its highest-ever output locally. Toyota currently has a backlog of 1.20 lakh units – highest ever since its inception 26 years ago.

Thus, the chances of Toyota recording its highest-ever yearly sales and output in FY 2023-24 are high. According to a report, Toyota will commence the third shift at its Bidadi plant in the first week of May. An estimated roll out of 510 units per day from the current schedule of 380 units of Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner combined will increase its volumes further.

The cumulative production will jump to four lakh units on yearly basis from 3.20 lakh units. Recently, Toyota announced the temporary half in bookings for the top-spec variants of the Innova Hycross owing to high demand. Late last year, Toyota stopped bookings for the Innova Crysta before its return as an updated model a couple of months ago.

The waiting period stands as low as three to four months for Camry Hybrid to twelve months for select variants of the Innova Hycross and up to fifteen months for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Innova Crysta commands a waiting period of four to five months this month. By the end of last month, the Innova range is reported to have total bookings of 60,000-70,000 units.

The Innova Crysta was earlier planned to be discontinued but the chip shortage for the Innova Hycross led to the manufacturing activities continuing for the old model. Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara is also produced at TKM’s Bidadi plant and its existing waiting period of up to six months could be reduced and the same can be said for the Hyryder.

Toyota is expected to launch a compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx next and it could go by the name Taisor or Raize. The badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is also on cards.