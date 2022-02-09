Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Now More Expensive By Up To Rs. 45,000

The prices of Toyota Glanza have seen an increment of up to Rs. 45,000, while Toyota Urban Cruiser is now pricier by up to Rs. 17,500

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently updated the prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser in the Indian market. Last month, the manufacturer had hiked the prices of Fortuner and Innova Crysta, and this month, it’s the turn of its hatchback and compact SUV. Between the two, it is Glanza that has seen the bigger increase in prices.

On the Toyota hatchback, the price hike is Rs. 21,000 on all variants except for the ‘G Smart Hybrid’ trim. The latter has become more expensive by a whopping Rs. 45,000. As for Urban Cruiser, its price has been increased by Rs. 4,400 to Rs. 17,500, depending on the variant.

Following the price hike, Toyota Glanza is now priced from Rs. 7.70 lakh to Rs. 9.66 lakh, while Urban Cruiser’s price currently ranges from around Rs. 8.88 lakh to Rs. 11.58 lakh. Apart from the updated prices, no other changes have been reported on these two cars.

Toyota Glanza latest price list – February 2022 Variant New Price G MT Rs. 7,70,000 V MT Rs. 8,46,000 G Smart Hybrid MT Rs. 8,59,000 G CVT Rs. 8,90,000 V CVT Rs. 9,66,000

Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which belts out a peak power of 83 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. There’s also a dual-jet version of this engine with a mild-hybrid system (available on G smart hybrid manual variant only), which belts out 90 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine under the hood, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 105 PS and 138 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options are limited to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. On the AT variants, the SUV gets a mild-hybrid system as well.

Toyota Urban Cruiser latest price list – February 2022 Variant New Price Mid MT Rs. 8,87,500 High MT Rs. 9,62,500 Premium MT Rs. 9,99,900 Mid AT Rs. 9,99,900 High AT Rs. 10,87,500 Premium AT Rs. 11,58,000

Interestingly, both these vehicles are set to be overhauled soon. Glanza is the rebadged version of Maruti Baleno, which is set to be facelifted this month. Urban Cruiser is the rebadged version of Maruti Vitara Brezza, which will undergo a generation change in the coming months.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi