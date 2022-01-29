Toyota Glanza & Urban Cruiser Clock 1 Lakh Combined Sales In India

Toyota has sold a total of 1 lakh rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in the Indian market, consisting of the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India. Toyota Glanza was launched in our market back in June 2019, and over 65,000 units of it have been sold to date. As for Urban Cruiser, it was introduced in September 2021, and it has garnered over 35,000 unit sales till now.

The manufacturer has stated that these two models have helped rope in 66 per cent of first-time Toyota car buyers in India. Their popularity is the highest in Tier II and Tier III cities. The Japanese carmaker also offers value-added services on its cars, like Toyota Smiles Value packages, Q Service, Express Maintenance 60, etc.

Regular readers would know that Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Urban Cruiser of Maruti Vitara Brezza. Both these rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars have helped Toyota better capture the Indian market. The Baleno is slated to be facelifted soon, and Vitara Brezza will undergo a generation change this year, which will result in Toyota’s versions of these two cars being updated as well, likely later this year.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, had this to say: “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer.”

It is worth noting that Toyota also offers car subscription services in India, but only in select cities – Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune. Both the Glanza and Urban Cruiser are available for hassle-free subscription, with tenures ranging from 12 months to 48 months.

Toyota Glanza is priced from Rs. 7.49 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh, and it rivals Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, VW Polo, and of course, Maruti Baleno. Toyota Urban Cruiser’s price ranges from Rs. 8.72 lakh to Rs. 11.40 lakh, and apart from Maruti Vitara Brezza, it competes with Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi