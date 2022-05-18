Toyota Glanza Facelift Registers Over 21% Sales Growth In April 2022

In April 2022, Toyota Glanza’s sales saw a YoY sales growth of 21.26 per cent – with 2,646 units sold – thanks to the facelift

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the updated Glanza in India recently. The new model gets a sleeker design and additional features, and there are updates to the powertrain as well. Thanks to all the changes, the Toyota hatchback offers more overall value than before, while still being relatively affordable.

Last month, a total of 2,646 units of Toyota Glanza were sold in the Indian market. This is a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 21.26 per cent, with 2,182 units sold in April last year. That said, the manufacturer sold 2,987 units of the hatchback in March 2022, which translates to an 11.42 per cent decline in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in April 2022.

Toyota Glanza is available with a single engine option in the Indian market – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 motor. This powerplant is good for a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, and a start-stop system is offered as standard for improving fuel economy.

Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti Baleno, with only styling differences between the two. Both cars are identical mechanically, and they have similar features and equipment on offer. The top-spec trim comes loaded with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags, heads-up display, 390-degree camera, connected car tech, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, etc.

Toyota is also expected to add a CNG powertrain option to Glanza in the near future. With the price of petrol shooting high and the demand for affordable mobility on the rise, this would be a smart decision. Maruti Baleno will also get one, likely before its Toyota twin.

The price of Toyota Glanza currently ranges from Rs. 6.53 lakh to Rs. 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The prices of the hatchback were hiked at the start of the month due to the increased cost of raw materials. Apart from Maruti Baleno, its biggest rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.