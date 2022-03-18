Toyota Glanza CNG To Launch Soon, Will Deliver 25 Kmpl

The 2022 Toyota Glanza is likely to get a CNG option soon, which will help attract buyers who want more affordable running cost

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched the facelift Glanza in the Indian market, priced between Rs. 6.39 lakh and Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The hatchback currently has a single engine option on offer – a 1.2-litre petrol unit, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap. A CNG powertrain option is set to be introduced soon on it.

Info about 2022 Toyota Glanza’s upcoming CNG version has been revealed by the brand’s official Indian website. By the looks of it, it seems like the CNG option was initially supposed to be available on day one, but the manufacturer then decided against it. Maruti Suzuki is yet to add a CNG option to Baleno, and the Toyota hatchback will likely get it a little while after that.

Toyota Glanza’s (and Maruti Baleno’s) upcoming CNG powertrain will consist of the same 1.2L engine as the standard car, with a factory-fitted CNG kit added on. The specs have not been revealed, but the power and torque output will drop a little when running on natural gas. We expect only a 5-speed manual transmission to be available on the CNG version. The petrol version additionally gets a 5-speed AMT option.

Toyota Glanza e-CNG, as listed on the website, will deliver a fuel efficiency of 25 kmpl. This figure is likely the equivalent efficiency in comparison to petrol, not the true CNG economy figure, which would be presented in km/kg format. We’ll likely find out more about this new powertrain soon.

The forthcoming Glanza e-CNG is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 over the equivalent petrol variants. We expect only the mid trim levels to get this new powertrain option. The same will be the case for Maruti Baleno S-CNG.

We expect the CNG versions of Toyota Glanza and Maruti Baleno to launch very soon, likely in a few months. Their rivals – Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo – do not get CNG options. However, it is worth noting that i20 and Altroz get diesel engine options.