Toyota increased the prices of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry recently; Glanza and Urban Cruiser now join the party

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of its Glanza and Urban Cruiser in the domestic market following the price hike of its popular Innova Crysta and Fortuner alongside the Camry Hybrid sedan by up to Rs. 1.18 lakh. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the Glanza, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it debuted only late last year in India. The premium hatchback is retailed in G and V trims and the former sees an increase of Rs. 15,700 for the manual as well as automatic variants while the hybrid version is more expensive by Rs. 33,900.

The range-topping Toyota Glanza V trim has its price increased by Rs. 20,000. As for the Urban Cruiser, the Mid Grade and High Grade variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 12,500 for the manual trim while the automatic version has seen a minor increase of Rs. 2,500. The Premium Grade gets a price jump of Rs. 5,500 as well.

Last month, Toyota managed to record a cumulative domestic tally of 9,622 units and also announced the yearly maintenance program for both of its production facilities. Looking at other models in the lineup, the Camry’s prices have gone up by Rs. 1.18 lakh and it starts at Rs. 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It is retailed with a 2.5L petrol/hybrid engine.

Working in tandem with an electric motor, the Camry produces 175 bhp maximum power and 221 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed CVT automatic transmission. The Innova Crysta MPV has a starting price of Rs. 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom) as the asking price went up by Rs. 26,000 since the beginning of this month.

The Fortuner full-size SUV has seen a price hike of Rs. 36,000 across the entire range barring the range-topping Legender, which is more expensive by Rs. 72,000. The Legender is offered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 201 bhp maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with only a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.