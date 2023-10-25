Toyota FT-3e Concept Unveiled, Previews Midsize Electric SUV

Toyota FT-3e Concept has a lot in common with the design of the Land Cruiser Se concept

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 has just begun and mainly the homegrown manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda and Suzuki are looking to make a big impact by unveiling a host of new concepts and future models alongside showcasing new technologies. Toyota has lifted the cloaks off the FT-3e concept, which has several design similarities with the Land Cruiser Se concept.

Toyota has been displaying a wide range of vehicles pertaining to customers across different disciplines and the FT-3e concept signifies a new design language that could be adopted in future models, especially electric SUVs. It is rather a more refreshing and appealing take compared to the bZ4X sold in the international markets.

The exterior of the Toyota FT-3e concept comprises a horizontal LED strip covering the entire width of the vehicle with an illuminated Toyota positioned on the bonnet, which dips down from a scoop area and has sharp lines similar to some Lexus models extending all the way to the bottom of the front bumper. The LED headlamps are placed vertically and the slanting roof has a full glass panel.

The rear is a busier place to be than the front with the presence of swooping connected LED tail lamps around the sculpted bootlid while the prominent integrated double roof spoiler and a sporty bumper with reflectors and diffuser add to the visual drama. Other highlights are pronounced wheel arches, large-sized wheels, sharp character lines, smart door handles, and thick blackened D-pillars.

One of the unique features is the LED display panel on the front doors showing information such as remaining charge percentage, temperature and the engaged autonomous mode perhaps along with a strip with crossed lines indicating the amount of charge. While Toyota did not divulge the technical details of the FT-3e concept, it may well hit the production lines in the near future considering the intent.

The cabin has less use of physical buttons and three large displays. Besides the touchscreen infotainment system, a single-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument console, the concept boasts a controller for media and a shifter.