Toyota Frontlander Could Be Name Of Upcoming Corolla Based SUV

An upcoming SUV based on the global Toyota Corolla supermini could carry the Frontlander name; likely debut in early 2021

A couple of weeks back, we showed you spy pictures from Thailand of what appeared to be a forthcoming Toyota SUV based on the Corolla. Just a while ago, the Japanese manufacturer debuted the Yaris Cross for Europe having several commonalities with the Yaris supermini as they share platform as well as a hybrid powertrain.

In a not too dissimilar fashion, the heavily disguised test mule of Corolla Cross could use the same TNGA architecture and is expected to sit under the RAV4 and just above the C-HR. The prototype revealed a crossover-like roofline and higher ride height along with slightly muscular wheel arches, new tailgate, restyled bumper and dual exhaust tips.

More details of it could unravel in the months leading up to its possible debut in early 2021. It will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force fuel-injected petrol motor pumping out 172 bhp and 200 Nm, and it could be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.8-litre hybrid engine may also be employed with a standard e-CVT transmission and multiple driving modes.

According to reports emerged on the internet, the fourth generation Harrier recently unveiled in Japan could be christened the Frontlander outside of its home market. We do expect the latest Corolla hatchback based crossover to carry that name instead as it could target not just Asian markets but also some of the developed countries as well.

The 2020 Toyota Harrier could go on sale first in China, manufactured under a joint venture with GAC. It sits on the modular TNGA architecture and has a large green house with coupe-like roofline, raked windshield and rear glass, chromed window line, a sharp front fascia with Toyota badge mounted on a prominent black strip, etc.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre direct-injected petrol engine producing 170 bhp and 207 Nm and is paired with a direct-shift CVT. The hybrid variant uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 88 kW electric motor generating 218 bhp in FWD configuration. The all-wheel-drive model is fitted with a 40 kW motor to generate combined output of 220 bhp.