Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour – Mileage Test Video

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is compared with MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour in a comprehensive mileage test of each full-size SUV in our exclusive video

Earlier this year, we performed a comprehensive mileage test of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift for 5,000 km, along with the AdBlue range test. If you have not checked it out, we suggest you to do so on our Youtube channel, as it is the most detailed on the internet. We went a step above and compared the new Fortuner with its main rivals in another video.

Linked below, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is pitted against Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster and we drove for 200 kilometres for the sake of parity and determine the combined average fuel economy – 120 km on the expressway, 60 km in the city and 20 km in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Some of the results from this efficiency test will indeed surprise you!

Currently, the Ford Endeavour is priced between Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 35.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across three trim levels namely Titanium, Titanium Plus and Sport. The American full-size SUV comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine pumping out a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,000 rpm.

The engine is linked with a ten-speed automatic transmission transferring power to the rear wheels as standard or all four wheels as an option. The MG Gloster, with bigger proportions than the other two, costs Rs. 29.97 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 35.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

With multiple seating configurations, the MG Gloster can be bought as either a six-seater or a seven-seater. Available in Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy grades, the full-size SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine in two different states of tune. One kicking out 163 bhp and 375 Nm in the Super and Smart trims.

The twin-turbo version, on the other hand, makes around 218 bhp and 480 Nm and is sold in Sharp and Savvy trims. It is paired with an on-demand 4WD system with selectable drive modes. The Fortuner costs between Rs. 30.34 lakh and Rs. 37.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and is available with either a 2.7-litre petrol or a 2.8-litre diesel engine.