The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is pitted against Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster to find out which one is the quickest off the line along with NVH levels

Over the last few weeks, we showed you comprehensive tests pitting Toyota Fortuner against its main rivals Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster. The individual mileage test video of the 2021 Fortuner driven for 5,000 km and its AdBlue range is also available on your Youtbe channel for you to see. We further wanted to step up the game, and drag raced them against each other.

In our latest video though, it is all about performance as we tested the 2021 Toyota Fortuner 4×4 AT, Ford Endeavour 4X4 AT and MG Gloster against the clock to find out which is quick off the line to 60 kmph. Without stopping there, the 0-80 kmph, 0-100 kmph, 0-120 kmph and 0-140 kmph acceleration times were also recorded to declare an eventual winner.

Despite the trio being full-sized SUVs with high kerb weight, the curiosity to find out which one is the quickest to reach 100 kmph exists amongst all of us. So, check out the video link below to get surprised maybe? Or did your favourite SUV win as expected? Let us give you some worthy numbers as a hint of what to expect in the video!

The Ford Endeavour is currently sold in India across three variants namely Titanium, Titanium Plus and Sport. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine kicking out a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission only.

It sends power to the rear wheels as standard or all four wheels as an option. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, is available in Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy trims, and it derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The single turbo mill makes 163 bhp and 375 Nm in the Super and Smart trims.

The twin-turbo variant pumps out around 218 bhp and 480 Nm, and is linked with an on-demand 4WD system with selectable drive modes. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner uses a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The latter is uprated to develop more than 200 bhp in its latest avatar and it also generates 500 Nm of peak torque.