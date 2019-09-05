Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 will likely sit at the top-of-the-range offering several exterior and interior enhancements

Toyota Kirloskar Motor dominates the full-sized SUV segment with Fortuner with the Ford Endeavour playing second fiddle. Alongside the Innova Crysta, the Fortuner has been a consistent seller for Toyota over the years as both the premium offerings have a dedicated fanbase.

Currently, the Fortuner is sold in six trims with petrol and diesel engines mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission. With prices starting at Rs. 27.83 lakh for the base petrol 4×2 manual variant, it goes all the way up to Rs. 33.60 lakh for the range-topping 4×4 diesel AT (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturer introduced the latest Fortuner in late 2016 and it has lived up to the expectations of its predecessor. Utilising its popularity, Toyota will more likely expand the Fortuner’s range by adding updated TRD Sportivo kit and it could make official market debut during this festive season.

Toyota appears to be trying to broaden its premium offerings in India as two new models were showcased at a private event locally. The Vellfire luxury MPV could be launched by October 2019 with prices of more than Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be powered by the 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain employed in the Camry that went on sale in January 2019.

The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 could make its entry into the market around the same time and it was showcased alongside the Vellfire. Synonymous with a sportier makeover of the regular model, The TRD Sportivo kit 2 adds more road presence to the big SUV.

The body kit enhances the appearance of the side profile while the front end is applied with a dark theme courtesy of the black treatment on the grille section, fog lamp housing, and around headlamps. The interior will also get subtle updates in the form of contrast seat stitching, TRD branding on the seats and so on.

It is yet unknown whether Toyota will enhance the features list and implement mechanical changes to the TRD Sportivo variant or not and it could be sold in both petrol and diesel engine options.