Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportive 2 Launching Today In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch the second TRD Sportivo edition of the Fortuner later today in an attempt to revive the falling sales of the popular SUV

It has by now become pretty well-known that the Indian car market has been going through a really bad phase. The situation is so pitiable that even top-selling models have been suffering rather badly. For example, the Toyota Fortuner, which has been the go-to premium SUV for most, has suffered an YOY downfall of 52 per cent last month.

Gladly, however, the companies are yet to give up as they plan to launch one new model after another to reive the sales performance of their vehicles. In line with this, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will today launch the second TRD Sportivo version of the Fortuner, its top-selling premium SUV.

The Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2.0 has already been secretly showcased to the dealers and the new model looks sportier and more dynamic than the regular version. This entire due to the sports package developed by the Toyota Racing Development.

Dimensions Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Length 4,795 mm Width 1,855 mm Height 1,835 mm Wheelbase 2,745 mm

For the uninitiated, TRD or Toyota Racing Development is to Toyota what the M division is to BMW. Hence, the wing is responsible for modifying as well as race-prepping the company’s existing lineup of vehicles. Of course, of the latest models to have gone under the scalpel is the second-gen Toyota Fortuner, which is just hours away from debuting in the market with the second Sportivo package for it.

The second version of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is already on sale in Thailand, but it looks slightly different from the version that is about to launch in India. The India-spec model will be powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that outputs a maximum power of 174 hp and a peak torque of 450 NM.

Specifications Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Engine 2.8 Litre Diesel Engine Power 177 PS Torque 450 NM Transmission Automatic

The only transmission option on offer will be a 6-speed automatic unit, while the 6-speed manual version on the regular model won’t be available. Furthermore, the India-spec Sportive 2.0 won’t even be available with a 4×4 option. In this configuration, the SUV will offer an ARAI-tested mileage of 12.9 kmpl.