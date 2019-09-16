2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is available only with the diesel-automatic combo and comes with many cosmetic updates

The TRD Sportivo limited-edition variant for the Fortuner has marked a return in the form of the 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition. The new model commemorates 10 years of the premium SUV’s existence in the country. Also, it looks a bit different from the previous special version. Here are 5 things you should know –

1. Priced at Rs 33.85 lakh

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition has been priced at Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Basically, the new model is Rs 2.15 lakh costlier than the regular variant with comparable specifications. Of course, the cosmetic updates that the SUV carries attempt to justify the premium this special version commands over the conventional model.

2. Only available in 2.8 2WD AT variant

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is available only in one engine variant – 2.8-litre 4×2 AT. Moreover, the engine carries no power upgrade for the latest special edition model. The oil burner churns out a maximum power of 174.5 bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

While the same engine is even available with a manual transmission and 4-wheel-drive hardware on the standard version, the latest TRD Sportivo model is on sale only in the 2WD-AT guise. The company has chosen to offer the latest limited edition trim only in this engine variant as it enjoys the highest demand among all grades.

3. Gets updated exterior styling package

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is available in a pearl white paint scheme with a dual-tone finish courtesy black-painted roof and pillars. The front-end gets a TRD badge on the grille, while the new bumper features a stylish skid plate. The new model rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels that aren’t available on the standard version. The rear-end stays unaltered if you ignore the slightly updated bumper.

4. Even has an updated interior

The dual-tone colour theme can be found even inside the 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition. The seats are upholstered in a shade of dark red and black and come with TRD branding, while the dashboard gets colour-coded contrast red stitching. Other than this, the interior remains totally unchanged.

Even the features list doesn’t see any edition. Speaking on the equipment on offer, the new model comes with several premium features like LED projector headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen with embedded navigation, 7 airbags, vehicle stability control with brake assist, hill assist control and ABS with EBD.

5. Only 300 units in 3 months

As we said, the new 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is a limited-run model, which means its production is highly limited. Toyota Kirloskar Motor says it plans to produce only 300 units of this special version of its hot-selling premium SUV. Moreover, the production of these 300 vehicles will be spread over 3 months.

Doing so should make the TRD Celebratory Edition model a ‘limited edition’ in true sense as the styling features sported by this SUV won’t be seen on any other Fortuner except for these 300 units. Moreover, the launch of this version comes during the time when sales of this SUV has really suffered.

In August 2019, the Fortuner suffered from a 52 per cent drop in sales from 1,818 units in August 2018 to just 878 units last month. In all probability, the new model should help the SUV improve its sales performance, at least marginally.