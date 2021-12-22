Toyota Fortuner Transformed Into Legender With Bronze Gold Exterior

Check out this beautiful modified Toyota Fortuner, which has been transformed into Fortuner Legender by Delhi-based Crave Design

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the Fortuner Legender in India near the start of this year, as the top trim level in the Fortuner range. Compared to the standard Fortuner SUV, the Legender version sports some cosmetic changes (restyled front fascia, different interior theme), along with a few additional features and equipment.

Toyota Fortuner Legender has an extremely handsome exterior design, but the price is quite high (Rs. 38.61 lakh for RWD and Rs. 42.33 lakh for 4WD). Interestingly, a few existing Fortuner owners have found aftermarket options to convert the standard version into the Legender version, and many custom car workshops are offering kits for the same.

Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner, which has been transformed into Fortuner Legender by Crave Design. At the front, the SUV has the same LED headlamps (with LED DRLs), split front grille (with piano black elements), and aggressive front bumper as the Legender version. The SUV sports custom Bronze-Gold paint with Kamakazi ceramic coating/Glasurit scratch resistant hyper gloss clear coating.

At the sides, we see black and golden alloy wheels, which match with the rest of the SUV. The door handles, roof rails, and ORVMs are piano black, but the roof is body-coloured. The stock taillights have been replaced by aftermarket LED units, which look way sharper and attractive than before.

All the chrome highlights on the exterior have been replaced by piano black elements, except for the Toyota logos on the nose and tail. The craftsmanship is quite impressive, and it would be almost impossible to know that this SUV was a standard Fortuner. Also, the Bronze-Gold paint of the SUV alone gives it a lot of road presence!

The standard variants of the Fortuner are priced from Rs. 30.73 lakh to Rs. 32.32 lakh for the petrol version and from Rs. 33.23 lakh to Rs. 38.18 lakh for the diesel version. While the SUV is available with two engine options – a 2.7L NA petrol unit and a 2.8L turbo-diesel unit – the Fortuner Legender only gets the latter option. Previously, the AWD option was limited to just the standard diesel version, but the manufacturer added it to the Legender version a few months back.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi