Toyota Fortuner Sales Grow By Over 181% In November 2021

Last month, a total of 1,844 units of Toyota Fortuner were sold in India, which translates to a 181.1 per cent YoY sales growth for the SUV

The Indian automobile industry is facing a major slowdown right now. Only a few carmakers managed to record positive sales growth last month, one of which was Toyota. Most of Toyota’s vehicles had great sales performance, and the Fortuner SUV saw massive growth in sales.

Toyota sold a total of 1,844 units of the Fortuner SUV in the Indian market last month. This is a 181.1 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth compared to 656 units sold in November 2020. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the Fortuner’s sales fell marginally by 2.59 per cent, with its October 2021 sales figure standing at 1,893 units.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned sales figures are inclusive of the Fortuner Legender. The Legender is the top variant in the Fortuner range, offering a few additional features and equipment over the standard variants. It also has a few design changes, like a different front fascia on the exterior and different upholstery and colour scheme on the interior.

Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, capable of belting out 166 PS and 245 Nm. This powerplant can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The second option is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, good for 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants). The transmission choices here consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Fortuner Legender is available with only the diesel engine option, paired with the automatic transmission.

The SUV comes standard in an RWD configuration, while the diesel variants (including Fortuner Legender) get the option for a 4WD system as well. The 4×4 variants also get an electronic drive control and a lockable differential, great for off-roading.

Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs. 30.73 lakh to Rs. 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). After the discontinuation of Ford Endeavour, the only rivals it has left in the Indian market include MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4.